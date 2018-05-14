Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Nigel Gilbert, TSB

Former Lloyds and Virgin director Gilbert bolstered his team in 2017 with the recruitment of Pete Markey to lead the next phase of TSB’s marketing and brand strategy. A key figure on the conference circuit, Gilbert recently called on marketers to reappraise their language to better engage C-suite colleagues.

