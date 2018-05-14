Power 100 2018: Nina Bibby, O2

In a ferociously competitive sector, Bibby has focused on new propositions to differentiate the brand, such as flexible tariffs and the free replacement of broken screens. She has also developed innovative campaigns with the brand’s agency, VCCP, to introduce them to the market – not least the "Oops" work, which played with the idea of ads being "broken". Bibby also renewed the brand’s sponsorship of The O2 and O2 Academy venues. This year, preparations will begin for 2019’s Rugby World Cup (O2 is an England rugby union team sponsor), while Bibby says one of her aims is to "continue to grow the talent, capability, enthusiasm and closeness of the O2 marketing function".

