Power 100 2018: Nishma Robb, Google UK

Robb’s 2017 highlights included working with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to launch YouTube’s first B2B campaign. Her appointment as a Marketing Society fellow and board member is testament to her industry passion. It’s been a testing year at Google, with YouTube sparking negative headlines, but the upbeat Robb is ready to mark Google’s 20th anniversary and push for more diverse talent in the creative industry.

