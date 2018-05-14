Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Olga Puzanova, Spotify

Puzanova joined Spotify in July 2017 from digital football platform Dugout. She led Spotify’s first, very successful live event (featuring grime music) and ran the brand’s nationwide "New Year resolutions" data-driven campaign. Her focus this year will be expanding Spotify’s marketing beyond its core, younger audience.

