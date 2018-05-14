Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Paul Davies, Microsoft

The launches of Microsoft’s Surface laptop and Surface Book 2 have dominated Davies’ focus in the past year. There have also been big above-the-line campaigns for Windows 10 and Office 365. Personally, Davies has been an active speaker on the subject of diversity of the mind. His coming year will focus on creating and nurturing fans of Microsoft.

