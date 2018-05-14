Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Paul Ferraiolo, BMW

Ferraiolo has been pushing BMW’s digital activity forward in 2017 with the aim, he says, of creating "frictionless customer journeys in 2018". Experiential is also key, particularly for BMW’s signature events at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and BMW PGA at Wentworth. "Perhaps the most exciting aspect for the first half of 2018 will be the launch activities for our new X2, X4 and M5 [models]," Ferraiolo says.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now