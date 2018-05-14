Power 100 2018: Paul Ferraiolo, BMW

Ferraiolo has been pushing BMW’s digital activity forward in 2017 with the aim, he says, of creating "frictionless customer journeys in 2018". Experiential is also key, particularly for BMW’s signature events at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and BMW PGA at Wentworth. "Perhaps the most exciting aspect for the first half of 2018 will be the launch activities for our new X2, X4 and M5 [models]," Ferraiolo says.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

