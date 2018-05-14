Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Paul Troy, Confused.com

Confused.com’s partnership with James Corden continues to reap rewards for the price-comparison site, with "The sheep whisperer" and "The boys are back" ad campaigns on TV, and integrated work across social and performance channels. Troy, who recently left his role and has been replaced by Samuel Day, says: "Since the brand relaunch [in the second half of 2016], we’ve consolidated our position."

