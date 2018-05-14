Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Pete Markey, TSB

Financial-services expert Markey – whose career has taken in roles at More Th>n, the Post Office and Aviva – joined TSB in May 2017 and set about re-establishing the bank’s challenger brand credentials. He led the development of an ad campaign bashing its "fat cat" competitors, while retaining the brand’s signature animated creative style.

