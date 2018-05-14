Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Philip Almond, BBC

Almond has been betting on bigger and better data in his mission to "reinvent the BBC for a new generation". Launching a sign-in system for BBC iPlayer has helped create a database of 22 million registered users online. "We’re combining this personalised data – which represents about 10% of audiences’ time spent with the BBC across all platforms – with other sources, to give us a single view of how audiences use the BBC’s TV, radio and online services," he says.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now