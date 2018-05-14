Power 100 2018: Richard Taylor, Macmillan Cancer Support

Taylor has led a major brand overhaul at the charity. Its main 2017 campaign, "Life with cancer", moved away from the emotional and physical effects, delivering a positive message based on the insight that people with cancer don’t want to be defined by their diagnosis. "More and more people survive cancer and, while it stops people in their tracks, it’s our job to help them get on with their lives and continue to play the vital role they hold with their families and loved ones," he says.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

