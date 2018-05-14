Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Richard Taylor, Macmillan Cancer Support

Taylor has led a major brand overhaul at the charity. Its main 2017 campaign, "Life with cancer", moved away from the emotional and physical effects, delivering a positive message based on the insight that people with cancer don’t want to be defined by their diagnosis. "More and more people survive cancer and, while it stops people in their tracks, it’s our job to help them get on with their lives and continue to play the vital role they hold with their families and loved ones," he says.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now