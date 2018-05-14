Power 100 2018: Richard Taylor, Macmillan Cancer Support

Taylor has led a major brand overhaul at the charity. Its main 2017 campaign, "Life with cancer", moved away from the emotional and physical effects, delivering a positive message based on the insight that people with cancer don’t want to be defined by their diagnosis. "More and more people survive cancer and, while it stops people in their tracks, it’s our job to help them get on with their lives and continue to play the vital role they hold with their families and loved ones," he says.
Information Links
CampaignUK
Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today
Read exclusive registrant only articles
Read more articles each month
Sign up for free specialised news bulletinsRegister Now
Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter
Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.SUBSCRIBE
Looking for a new job?
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now
Campaign Jobs
-
Head of Digital Media £competitive + Car/Allowance + Benefits Bray Leino, Filleigh, North Devon
-
Strategy Director Up to £70,000 plus benefits Onroot, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
Business Development Director - Digital agency £70-75k plus commission and benefits The Jefferson Group, London
-
Client Director, Consumer - Global Brand Strategy Consultancy £65,000 - £80,000 + attractive bens package Ann Sharman Recruitment, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
Digital Sales Manager Up to £35,000 plus bonus Onroot, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
Account Director - Production/localisation £50K - £55k DOE + Bens Talent Creative & Media, London (Central), London (Greater)