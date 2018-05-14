Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Sam Grant, Samsung UK

Grant has only just been promoted from his post as marketing director of Samsung’s mobile division to his current role, but he’s been swift to make his mark. As chief marketer, he has put in place a fresh marketing leadership structure to better enable collaboration and support, as well as reflect the wider business structure within the company.

