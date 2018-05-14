Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Sara Bennison, Nationwide

Bennison, who was ranked number one in Campaign’s top 10 list of marketers in 2017, has come out fighting against hate-speech on social media, particularly in light of abuse aimed at Flo and Joan, the YouTubers appearing in Nationwide’s recent ad campaign. Working with ISBA, the former Barclays marketer said the time has come to "stand up to hate".

