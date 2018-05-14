Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Sarah Warman, BrewDog

Warman joined BrewDog from a background in PR, though she rejects the distinction between that discipline and marketing – a position that makes sense, considering the modus operandi of the booming craft-beer brand is to use creative marketing to generate controversy. The launch of "Pink IPA" for International Women’s Day, for example, left a bitter taste in some mouths, but certainly got people talking. Warman says a big priority has been the latest round of crowdfunding drive "Equity for Punks", which she says is about creating brand ambassadors as much as bringing in funding.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now