Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Saskia Meyer, Fever-Tree

Meyer joined Fever-Tree in 2007 as only its second employee. The mixer brand’s popularity has helped it overtake Schweppes in supermarket sales and its share price has more than doubled since the start of 2017. In the past year, Meyer has launched the brand’s first national out-of-home campaign and bagged the Queen’s Club tennis tournament title sponsorship.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now