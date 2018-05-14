Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Shadi Halliwell, Three

Halliwell joined Three in June last year from Harvey Nichols. In her first few months on the job, she has prioritised getting to know the team, brand and opportunities ahead. Last December, Three ran a contest for its customers to win a Welsh Corgi for a weekend to enable them to binge-watch Netflix series The Crown "immersively". Her priorities for the year include re-energising the Three brand.

