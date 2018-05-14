Power 100 2018: Sheena Sauvaire, Topshop

Sauvaire is a marketer known for embracing new tech, as well as its fusion with fashion, culture and entertainment. She led two standout campaigns in 2017: "Splash!" – a virtual-reality waterslide – and a partnership with Netflix’s Stranger Things 2. In the coming year, she will be concentrating on partnerships with new talent and launching Topshop’s first store in Shanghai.

