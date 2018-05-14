Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Sheila Mitchell, Public Health England

Mitchell can look back on a strong 2017. One highlight was PHE’s publication of a digitally focused, three-year marketing strategy. This championed a partnership approach, including a calorie-education campaign, backed by what Mitchell called an "unprecedented" coalition of McDonald’s, Greggs and Starbucks. In the autumn, Mitchell will oversee the first National Mental Health education campaign.

