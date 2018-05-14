Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Simon Morris, Amazon

Amazon stepped up its brand marketing this year on a global basis, with an Alexa-themed Super Bowl spot, created by Lucky Generals, and Fire TV Stick campaigns in the US, UK and Germany; it also launched the product in Australia. In New York, a seven-storey structure promoting Amazon Music was set up in Times Square. "I loved the online campaign we created for Amazon Music Unlimited, a song for every moment, some hilarious and some poignant," Morris says.

