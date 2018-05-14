Power 100 2018: Stefan Feitoza, Procter & Gamble

At the Advertising Association’s Lead event in January, Feitoza outlined a move in his mission to make advertising a "force for good": becoming the first company to use audio description in UK TV ads. This now applies to 89% of P&G’s UK ads; the rest will follow. He names the £7.5m Ariel "Do you pod?" activity as a key campaign from 2017 and says this year will see greater use of "approaches that are cross-channel, transparent and verifiable by third-party data".

