Power 100 2018: Stéphane Bérubé, L'Oréal

Bérubé, formerly the chief marketer at L’Oréal Canada, crossed the Atlantic in July to succeed Hugh Pile, who took a year-long sabbatical to work for his family’s fruit-importing business. Bérubé has declared his intention for L’Oréal to be an innovation-led company, a strategy that, in March, led it to acquire ModiFace, a start-up specialising in AR and AI applied to the beauty industry.

