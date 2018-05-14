Power 100 2018: Steve Challouma, Birds Eye

Twenty-year company veteran Challouma has driven impressive business performance since landing the top job in March 2017. The Birds Eye brand has recorded £20m of extra sales in the past 12 months and 7.5% growth so far this year. Modern campaigns and innovation have been the catalyst. This year, one of Challouma’s focus areas will be bedding in the soon-to- be-acquired Goodfella’s frozen-pizza brand.

