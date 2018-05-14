Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Steve Challouma, Birds Eye

Twenty-year company veteran Challouma has driven impressive business performance since landing the top job in March 2017. The Birds Eye brand has recorded £20m of extra sales in the past 12 months and 7.5% growth so far this year. Modern campaigns and innovation have been the catalyst. This year, one of Challouma’s focus areas will be bedding in the soon-to- be-acquired Goodfella’s frozen-pizza brand.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now