Power 100 2018: Steve Chantry, Kraft Heinz

Chantry is a driving force behind bringing Heinz back to growth in the UK. He’s done this by focusing on relevancy, communication, activation and innovation. The next year will bring more of the same as Heinz relaunches its baby food under the "By Nature" umbrella.

