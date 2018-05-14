Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Syl Saller, Diageo

Saller has introduced Catalyst, a marketing effectiveness tool for Diageo, and invested more in marketing in all regions while growing operating profit. She has also taken a leadership role in The Marketing Society’s "Brave" agenda, urging people to bring their whole self to work and take bigger risks.

