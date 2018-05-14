Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Tom Daniell, Aviva

Daniell joined Aviva in 2016 as group digital marketing director, and broadened his remit at the start of 2017, when he took over accountability of the UK marketing team from Lindsay Forster. Aviva’s mission to make insurance simpler was reflected in its recent "Get a quote, not a quiz" campaign. For Daniell, 2018 is all about putting scale into the brand’s data-driven marketing.

