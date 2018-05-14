Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Tom Glick, City Football Group

Glick’s dual role spans City Football Group, which owns or has stakes in several clubs worldwide, including Manchester City, and CFG subsidiary City Football Marketing, which creates media, marketing and fan engagement properties. Over the past year, Glick has overseen an official shirt-sleeve deal with Nexen Tire – a Premier League first – and a partnership with Tinder aimed at reaching millennials.

