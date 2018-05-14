Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Tony Holdway, Domino's

It was a momentous 2017 for Holdway. Domino’s broke through the 1,000-store and £1bn-sales marks for the first time in the UK. Then, in September, the VCCP-created brand campaign "The official food of everything" launched and has hit three times the recognition of previous campaigns, pushing spontaneous brand awareness up to record levels. This year, the likeable Holdway aims to hone the brand’s use of media and customer data.

