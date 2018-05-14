Power 100 2018: Zaid Al-Qassab, BT

BT’s new brand positioning, "Be there", was launched last summer, with two spots created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. It marked the first time the brand’s diverse business was brought under one creative execution across all its audiences. As Al-Qassab sums up: "It’s back to real life, real stories and real people. It’s a return to our heritage and what we feel our brand is all about."

