Power 100 2019: Rachael Pettit

This year's top marketers.

Regional head of marketing UK, Northern and Eastern Europe, Uber

Pettit was promoted to her current role last December. Uber is still seeking to rectify reputational damage that occurred during the tenure of its former chief executive. The company’s need to present a squeaky-clean image has been heightened by May’s stock-market flotation. Recent marketing in the UK under Pettit has focused on how Uber’s technology and processes back up its commitment that "safety never stops". Pettit says her priority for the year is to "help people make the best transportation decisions". 

Describe yourself in three words

Determined, passionate, people-first. 

