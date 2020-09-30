Power 100 2020: Adrian Farina

Senior vice-president, head of marketing, Europe, Visa

For Farina, the highlights of the past year are twofold. First, Visa’s sponsorship of the Uefa Women’s World Cup in France, where the brand’s multi-year commitment to women’s football drove it to reach a record 1.12 billion viewers. Second, Visa’s positioning as champion of local shops, through its #whereyoushopmatters concept.

The campaigns, both through Saatchi & Saatchi London, reflect Visa’s efforts towards more purpose-driven marketing, Farina says.

In the coming year, Visa plans to strengthen its focus on small businesses, “helping them adapt to the post-pandemic reality”.