Power 100 2020: Alessandra Bellini

Chief customer officer, Tesco

Supermarkets’ purpose came to the fore when lockdown hit in March and they had to move quickly to deal with extraordinary circumstances. Tesco was no exception, creating an ad in just 72 hours at its Stevenage Extra store, featuring Tesco staff, to explain new in-store, social-distancing measures. Bellini is pleased to report that: “Ninety per cent of our customers feel safe shopping in Tesco stores.”

Pre-pandemic, last November, Bellini oversaw the launch of Clubcard Plus, a loyalty subscription service that covers Tesco stores, F&F clothing, Tesco Mobile and Tesco Bank.