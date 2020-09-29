Staff
Power 100 2020: Alex Aiken

This year's top marketers.

Executive director for government communications, UK Government

Aiken describes 2020 as a year of "demanding marketing challenges". That is an understatement, given he has had to marshal his troops to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as the Government Communication Service has overseen one of the biggest ever public health campaigns – from "Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives" to "Hands. Face. Space" – and there will be more twists to come.

Before the pandemic, Aiken's team pushed the controversial "Get ready for Brexit" campaign. Now, the subsequent UK transition drive is his focus as the country prepares to exit the EU at the end of the year.

