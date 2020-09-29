Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Alex Naylor

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Alex Naylor

Managing director, marketing communications, Barclays

As the coronavirus pandemic plunged the UK into its first recession in 11 years, many people are facing money problems they never could have anticipated. Whereas the banking sector was a culprit of the last recession – a reputational blight that still has not been completely removed – this time around, some financial businesses are trying to play the hero.

At Barclays, Naylor led the launch of the “Make money work for you” platform in late 2019, to help customers have a better relationship with money – an initiative that became all the more relevant this year. Meanwhile, Barclaycard’s latest campaign enlisted actor Stephen Graham to coach people through their personal finances in a fun lockdown spoof.

Naylor’s embrace of humour, craft and creativity to deliver practical messages will serve the brand well as it helps customers weather this crisis. 

