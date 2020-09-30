Staff
Power 100 2020: Alex Weller

This year's top marketers.

Marketing director Europe, Patagonia

The outdoor clothing brand gained prominence in June when it was one of the first brands to commit to pulling ads from Facebook for the month of July in protest at the platform’s alleged tolerance of hate speech. Writing in Campaign, Weller said that brands asking consumers to practise “conscious consumption” must be willing to do the same with the platforms they pay for.

Speaking at Campaign360 last month, Weller argued this year’s unique circumstances had created a “powerful moment in time” to achieve changes to the way companies work, but warned that “as that window of opportunity closes I’m afraid that appetite for innovation may also close with it”.

