Power 100 2020: Alexia Clifford

Marketing director, Public Health England

What a time to get a top job in public health marketing. In August, Clifford was named as the successor to Sheila Mitchell, who has led England’s public health marketing for the past 13 years. On top of having such big shoes to fill, Clifford faces an uncertain future, after the government announced that most of Public Health England’s functions would be subsumed into the new National Institute for Health Protection.

Clifford pays tribute to Mitchell, calling her “a phenomenal force and someone I greatly admire”. But if anyone is equipped to replace Mitchell, it’s Clifford, her former deputy and an experienced health marketer with 17 years in roles at the Department of Health and PHE. Clifford’s focus in the coming year is “on some of the medium-term impacts of Covid-19 on people’s health”, including the mental-health effects of lockdown and the return to work.