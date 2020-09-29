Staff
Power 100 2020: Ali Jones

This year's top marketers.

Customer director, Co-op

Long queues and bare shelves were stark indicators of the essential role of supermarkets during the pandemic. Co-op rose to the challenge of feeding the nation during the crisis, with Jones helping to marry the brand’s purposeful marketing with tangible action. In April, Co-op pulled its Easter ad and donated airtime worth £2.5m to fight hunger. Its subsequent campaigns have helped to highlight the issue of food insecurity while rallying shoppers behind its mission to feed families in need. 

