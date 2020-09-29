Power 100 2020: Aline Santos

Executive vice-president global marketing, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Unilever

Santos’ role in driving diversity and inclusion within Unilever has moved to the top of the agenda in recent months as the Black Lives Matter movement swelled following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota. In June, Unilever responded to long-standing criticism of its Indian skin-lightening cream Fair & Lovely, changing the name to Glow & Lovely and pledging to ditch references to “whitening” in its marketing.

This year Unilever achieved gender parity in its management globally. Following the impact of the Unstereotype initiative on gender representation in ads, Santos now aims to “take it to the next level by reviewing the end-to-end creative flow to ensure true inclusivity” – a task she says will involve challenging in-house teams and agencies.