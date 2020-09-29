Staff
Power 100 2020: Alistair Macrow

This year's top marketers.

Global chief marketing officer, McDonald’s 

A former UK CMO, Macrow was appointed as the fast-food chain’s top global marketer in June after two years looking after a group of international markets. He says that “keeping the brand relevant when some of our markets were closed” was a challenge for a business of McDonald’s magnitude. As lockdown measures began to ease, a string of new procedures resulted in McDonald’s positioning itself as a glimmer of normality in an otherwise unpredictable world, with its “Welcome back” campaign.

