Power 100 2020: Andy Hancock

This year's top marketers.

Chief customer officer, Moneysupermarket Group

Moneysupermarket Group was due to launch its “Get money calm” campaign in March, featuring a zen bull as it navigated its way through china shops and other similarly treacherous grounds. However, Covid threw a spanner in the works and the brand moved quickly to hedge the impact on customers’ finances. Now, with the “Money calm bull” meandering through the aftermath of Covid-19, Hancock says that the brand has put “real weight” behind its creative output to encourage consumers to take control of their finances through a series of small steps.

