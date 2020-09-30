Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Anna-Maree Shaw

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Anna-Maree Shaw

Chief customer officer, Asda

Shaw moved to the UK and officially started her new role with Asda about five weeks before lockdown was announced. She had arrived from Australia, where she ran her own marketing consultancy, Customer Dialogue. Having previously held marketing posts at brands including Comparethemarket.com, Shaw had already worked in the UK in a variety of roles at Sainsbury’s and as senior account manager for Tesco at agency EHS Brann (since bought by Havas).

Working remotely, with only a few chances to meet people face-to-face, Shaw says mobilising Asda’s customer response to the pandemic is something of which she is proud. Looking ahead, she wants to continue to improve customer listening, while embedding data and customer insight into Asda’s approach. 

Topics

