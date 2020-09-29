Staff
Power 100 2020: Arslan Sharif

This year's top marketers.

Global digital and loyalty director, Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee manoeuvred through the pandemic in a near-effortless manner, with the brand having rolled out more than 700 stores that offer click and collect over the past 12 months, as well as introducing contactless mobile ordering and food for delivery via Uber Eats.

Under Sharif’s watchful eye, Costa welcomed customers back into stores with a free drink through its “First one on us” campaign, and during the pandemic, more than 250,000 frontline workers were treated to a hot drink.

