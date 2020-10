Vice-president, global key cities, Adidas

Moore’s global role meant that last year he spent 32 weeks away from his family, but he says the changing nature of business due to Covid-19 has created a different pace of working. This year he is helping Adidas adapt for the future as part of the executive group writing its next five-year strategic business plan. In April, in the thick of the pandemic, Adidas launched a campaign, by Iris, anticipating the coming return of sport.