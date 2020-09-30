Power 100 2020: Benjamin Braun

Chief marketing officer, Europe, Samsung

Braun has used both the professional and personal pressures of the coronavirus lockdown to bolster his reputation as an intellectual leader. In May, he argued in Campaign for marketers to prioritise creative courage and emotional instinct in their campaigns and resist the demand for ever-more testing. On LinkedIn, meanwhile, he has called for brands to find the spirit of boldness that characterises great Olympic campaigns, despite the postponement of the 2020 Games.

But he has also lent a hand to stressed-out working parents by sharing his detailed home-schooling schedule. Samsung has also donated thousands of its devices to help people affected by the pandemic to stay in touch.