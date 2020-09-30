Power 100 2020: Bozoma Saint John

Chief marketing officer, Netflix

Saint John, probably the world’s most rockstar marketer, is back on brand at Netflix after a spell in the agency world at Endeavor. “Boz”, who has a deep understanding of entertainment and culture from roles at Apple Music and PepsiCo, is an ideal fit for the platform.

Her launch into the world of Netflix, however, was not a smooth one as she had to have emergency surgery in her first week in the job in August. Detailing this on Instagram, in a post that got thousands of likes, Saint John urged followers to “pay attention to our bodies”.

Picture: Getty Images