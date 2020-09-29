Staff
Power 100 2020: Carolina Martinoli

Director of brand and customer experience, British Airways 

British Airways has gone from celebrating its 100th birthday to facing aviation’s biggest crisis in the space of less than 12 months. Although Martinoli believes that people inherently want to travel, the airline is currently making rapid changes to the customer experience to ensure customers feel safe when choosing to fly BA. With fluctuating travel restrictions, the airline is doing everything in its power to adapt, be nimble and stimulate demand where possible. With thousands of redundancies coming down the track, the future for the brand certainly looks challenging.

