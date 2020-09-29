Staff
Power 100 2020: Catherine Kehoe

This year's top marketers.

Chief customer officer, Lloyds Banking Group

Kehoe, who has been with Lloyds since 2007, was promoted to her current role in January. Responsible for all 13 of the UK’s largest bank’s brands, she leads a team of more than 500 marketers and manages a budget of more than £300m. One of Kehoe’s first moves in the post was to move Halifax’s ad account from Adam & Eve/DDB after nine years into New Commercial Arts. As the founding client of James Murphy and David Golding’s new agency, Kehoe explained she was looking for “alchemy between strategy, experience and communications”.

