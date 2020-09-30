Staff
Power 100 2020: Cheryl Calverley

This year's top marketers.

Chief executive, Eve Sleep

Calverley, having held marketing roles at the AA, Birds Eye and Unilever, is almost two years into her tenure at Eve, where she was promoted from chief marketing officer in May. However, she still keeps a keen eye on the brand’s marketing output and industry issues. Calverley’s focus is now on sleep wellness and making the best use of current increased marketing efficiencies, engaging more heavily digitally and working out how her “minnow can accelerate away from the sharks (Dreams and Ikea), now that for the first time, we’re ahead of them on so many fronts”.

According to the brand’s latest “cracking advertising”, created by its in-house team with production company Arthur and Martha, Eve is a mattress that can make even a sloth wake up dancing energetically. 

