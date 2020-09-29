Staff
Power 100 2020: Chris Macleod

This year's top marketers.

Director of customer and revenue, Transport for London

Macleod borrows from “that great football cliché, a game of two halves” to characterise his past 12 months. He explains that during 2019 TfL’s first major brand campaign, “Every journey matters”, was showing good results as was the commercial performance of its advertising estate. But then Covid hit, sending Tube use as low as 5% of normal levels. As a result, the government has had to bail out TfL to the tune of £1.6bn, and the network is seeking another £5.7bn to help keep it running through to 2022.

