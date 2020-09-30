Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Cilesta Van Doorn

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Cilesta Van Doorn

Executive director of brand and marketing, Virgin Media

Virgin Media was set to film a new campaign days before the UK’s lockdown was implemented, featuring more than 100 people and including vulnerable and elderly cast members. Instead, the brand’s “Stay connected” campaign put a focus on emotional connection during a period of global uncertainty. Mobile customers were also treated to 10GB of free data in a bid to sustain their relationships in lockdown.

“Covid-19 changed the way we needed to work and, through the unique challenges it presented, it pushed us to think differently, Van Doorn says. “We aim to put our brand purpose at the heart and centre of everything we do and, as a result of Covid-19, we had the opportunity to show what the Virgin Media brands stand for.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now