Power 100 2020: Cilesta Van Doorn

Executive director of brand and marketing, Virgin Media

Virgin Media was set to film a new campaign days before the UK’s lockdown was implemented, featuring more than 100 people and including vulnerable and elderly cast members. Instead, the brand’s “Stay connected” campaign put a focus on emotional connection during a period of global uncertainty. Mobile customers were also treated to 10GB of free data in a bid to sustain their relationships in lockdown.

“Covid-19 changed the way we needed to work and, through the unique challenges it presented, it pushed us to think differently, Van Doorn says. “We aim to put our brand purpose at the heart and centre of everything we do and, as a result of Covid-19, we had the opportunity to show what the Virgin Media brands stand for.”