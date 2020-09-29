Power 100 2020: Claire Farrant

Marketing director, Lidl UK

Farrant and the Lidl marketing team have opted to steer clear of terms such as “unprecedented” and “new normal” as they wade through the unprecedented post-Covid landscape. Farrant describes the pandemic’s first month as “a blur”, during which Lidl – and the nation’s other supermarkets – united to discourage stockpiling among its customers and provide essentials to frontline workers along the way. In the midst of a recession, Lidl is eyeing up expansion with ambitions to bring a store to every town and city in the UK.