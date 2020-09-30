Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Conny Braams

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Conny Braams

Chief digital and marketing officer, Unilever

After two decades in a series of roles heading up business units and regional divisions for Unilever, Braams was appointed in January to succeed Keith Weed as the FMCG company’s top marketer. In addition to marcoms, she was handed responsibility for the company-wide digital transformation agenda – something that rapidly became a bigger priority as consumer behaviour changed this year.

In Braams’ words: “We are moving from doing digital to being digital.” In June, she pulled all Unilever advertising from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, describing the move as “playing a leadership role”, to incentivise platforms to take responsibility for their content, although the project’s ultimate success remains unclear.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now