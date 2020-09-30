Power 100 2020: Conny Braams

Chief digital and marketing officer, Unilever

After two decades in a series of roles heading up business units and regional divisions for Unilever, Braams was appointed in January to succeed Keith Weed as the FMCG company’s top marketer. In addition to marcoms, she was handed responsibility for the company-wide digital transformation agenda – something that rapidly became a bigger priority as consumer behaviour changed this year.

In Braams’ words: “We are moving from doing digital to being digital.” In June, she pulled all Unilever advertising from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, describing the move as “playing a leadership role”, to incentivise platforms to take responsibility for their content, although the project’s ultimate success remains unclear.